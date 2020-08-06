ALERTA METEOROLÓGICO PARA LA REGIÓN

AVISO A CORTO PLAZO.
FECHA Y HORA DE EMISION: 06/08/2020 a las 12:43 HOA.
VALIDEZ HASTA: TRES (3) HORAS posteriores a la emisión.
POR OCURRENCIA DE:
TORMENTAS FUERTES CON RAFAGAS Y OCASIONAL CAIDA DE GRANIZO.
AFECTANDO PARCIALMENTE LOS SIGUIENTES PARTIDOS / DEPARTAMENTOS:
BUENOS AIRES: Almirante Brown – Avellaneda – Berazategui – Berisso – Brandsen – Cañuelas – Chascomus – Ensenada – Esteban Echeverria – Ezeiza – Florencio Varela – Gral Belgrano – Gral Las Heras – Gral Paz – Gral Rodriguez – Gral San Martin – Hurlingham – Ituzaingo – Jose C. Paz – La Matanza – La Plata – Lanus – Lobos – Lomas de Zamora – Lujan – Magdalena – Malvinas Argentina – Marcos Paz – Merlo – Moreno – Moron – Navarro – Pilar – Pte Peron – Quilmes – S. M. del Monte – San Miguel – San Vicente – Tres de Febrero – Vicente Lopez.
RíO DE LA PLATA: Río de la Plata Interior.
CAPITAL FEDERAL: CABA.